KOAA Survey: What incentives should employers be offering to help with staffing shortages?

Amid the uncertainty of the pandemic, many companies have struggled with staffing shortages.

Recently, the Colorado Springs School District 11 School Board voted to boost rates for a full day teacher substitute from $115/day Monday through Thursday and $125/day Friday to $180.00/day.

As more school districts continue to raise pay for substitute teachers, many parents hope it helps keep kids in school.

