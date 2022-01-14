District 11 increases substitute teacher pay rates to help combat shortages

COLORADO SPRINGS — The second-largest school district in Colorado Springs is increasing substitute teacher pay rates to help combat severe shortages.

The Colorado Springs School District 11 School Board voted to boost rates for a full day teacher substitute from $115/day M-Th and $125/day Fri to $180.00/day. The part-day teacher substitute rate will go from $57.50/day M-Th and $62.60/day Fridays to $90.00/day. Instructional education professional substitute rate is $13.54/hour and $12.87/hour for education professional substitute rate.

"I think it's good, I think it's great," said Taniesha Locke.

With more school districts raising pay for substitute teachers, Locke hopes it helps keep kids like her niece in school.

"She was a trooper because I know a lot of kids had a tough time," said Locke.

Remote learning is a real possibility as school districts grapple with the shortage that is leaving many classrooms without teachers.

"56 percent was our fill rate yesterday which is incredibly high. There were still 150 vacancies that were uncovered by substitutes so we had to pull from school staff and central office personnel as well as combine some classes," said Devra Ashby, Chief Communications Officer for Colorado Springs School District 11.

District 11 has over 200 open positions, including 72 education support professionals, 60 teachings, and 3 executive professionals. The vacancies prompted the district to increase pay and offer incentives.

"In an effort to support the morale and keep people retained in our school district, we are giving a $1500 payments in March in addition to the $1500 payment staff received in December," said Ashby.

There will also be hiring bonuses for staff and support staff.

"Our leadership recognizes that people are doing incredible work and it's not easy because of the pandemic so we continue to support our team members with those payments," said Ashby.

District 11 hires substitute teachers with the following license or Authorization (Teacher/Emergency Substitute):

Initial Teacher License



Professional Teacher License



5 Year Substitute Authorization (usually granted to someone who has had a teaching license in CO or unexpired out of state teaching license)



3 Year Substitute Authorization—requires a Bachelor Degree



1 Year Substitute Authorization – requires a High School Diploma



ESP Subs should have the following qualifications (ESP & Non-Licensed Substitute)



High School Diploma (Clerical, School Assistant, Teacher Assistant, Study Hall



48 Credit hours beyond High School or pass a WorkKeys test (requirement for Educational Assistant or long-term assignments other than clerical).

Interested applicants should have the license or authorization already issued by the Colorado Department of Education. If they do not have this, they need to apply to the Colorado Department of Education (filing fee and background check required by CDE), once they receive the license/authorization they may apply to the appropriate job posting on the D-11 Career Website under Guest Staff.

