KOAA Survey: What conditions are you least likely to drive in?

A winter weather advisory could worsen road conditions Friday afternoon going into Saturday.

News5 wants to know, what conditions are you least likely to drive in?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

A wintry weather mix on Wednesday led to dangerous road conditions and several accidents.

A mix of light snow, fog, and freezing drizzle made road conditions dangerous on Wednesday, leading to many closures and delays.

___

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

