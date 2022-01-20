Dense fog and icy roads for your morning commute

Today’s Forecast:

A Dense Fog Advisory remains in place across El Paso County through 9 am this morning.

Most roadways are slick in El Paso and eastern Fremont counties this morning from the light snow, fog, and freezing drizzle we saw on Wednesday. Take extreme caution driving to work this morning as many roads are icy even when they just look wet.

The sun will return by late morning, allowing the pavement to thaw and highs to warm into the 30s and 40s this afternoon.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 38; Low: 20. Dense fog this morning, especially across northern and eastern El Paso County. Most roadways are slick and icy early this morning, and they will stay that way through the morning commute. The sun will punch through the clouds and fog by the lunch hour, and we'll see thawing pavement through the early afternoon.

PUEBLO: High: 40; Low: 13. Cold with a few areas of fog in northern and western Pueblo counties this morning with the possibility for a few icy spots in those areas. We'll stay dry today with daytime sunshine and highs around 40 degrees.

CANON CITY: High: 39; Low: 25. Icy and foggy this morning for most of eastern Fremont County, including Highway 50 and 115 going north. We'll get sunshine on the pavement by mid-morning and that will thaw things out by lunch. We'll stay dry and chilly through the afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 38; Low: 19. Cold this morning with icy commutes east into Colorado Springs at the base of Ute Pass. Sunny and chilly temperatures are expected through the afternoon.

TRI-LAKES: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Very dense fog with icy pavement will stay in place through the mid-morning hours in the Tri-Lakes and Black Forest area. We'll see sunshine by the lunch hour with thawing pavement into the afternoon.

PLAINS: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Cold today with a few icy roads north of Highway 50 in areas like Lincoln county. Most of the plains will be sunny, dry, and chilly through the afternoon.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 30s; Low: 20s. Cold and breezy today with dry skies through the afternoon.

MOUNTAINS: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Cold over the mountains but dry through the afternoon. We'll see sunny skies and light winds during the daytime with snow expected tomorrow.

Extended Outlook:

Friday will be another chance for snow! Unfortunately for El Paso, Pueblo, and eastern Fremont counties, north winds will limit snow accumulation. We'll see the best snowfall in the Wets, Sangres, and south I-25 corridor from Walsenburg to Trinidad. Areas east of I-25 will see very little snow accumulation from this system.

We look dry on Saturday but cold through the afternoon. Sunday will be warmer with another chance for snow next Tuesday.

____

