KOAA Survey: What are your travel plans this year?

The weather is warming up, record numbers of people are getting COVID-19 vaccinations, and there are more options for flights available at the Colorado Springs Airport.

So, we'd like to know what travel plans you have in the works for 2021?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Southwest Airlines is now offering 13 daily flights to and from the Colorado Springs airport reaching Denver, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Dallas, and Chicago. You also have the option for a wide range of routes using American Airlines, Delta, Frontier, and United.

If you are planning to travel by car, be aware shortages are expected for many months as rental companies work to rebound from the pandemic. In 2020, Hertz filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and sold off a large part of its fleet. According to NBC News, the average 4-day rental charge is now $350 compared to $250 in February. The rise in pricing is partly due to demand and rental companies struggling to get new units in place as car manufacturers struggle to get semiconductors for cars. All part of a domino effect related to the pandemic.

And then there's the price for a gallon of gas. GasBuddy reports the lowest prices in Colorado Springs range around the $2.50 mark for regular unleaded. Diesel fuel is hovering around the $3.00 mark.

Need some ways to save? Put the cap on gas prices: 6 ways to save at the pump

According to Nerd Wallet:



Use a gas price app Choose a good rewards program or credit card Buy from a warehouse club Buy the right fuel for your car Pay cash Fill up before a spike

___

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

