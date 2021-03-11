Southwest launches service from Colorado Springs Airport

COLORADO SPRINGS — Thursday, Southwest Airlines' very first flight from Colorado Springs took off to Denver.

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers hosted a ribbon-cutting before departure.

After 20 years of courting, the airline has finally set up shop in Colorado Springs, in part thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline will have 13 daily flights out of Colorado Springs to Denver, Chicago, Dallas, Phoenix, and Las Vegas.

If all goes well, the airline hopes to add more non-stop flights to popular destinations in the future.