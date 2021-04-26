KOAA Survey: What are your summer plans?

We're nearing that time of year where everyone starts thinking ahead to summer plans. Hopefully, widespread vaccinations mean we'll be able to attend more events.

We'd like to know what your plans are so far this year?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

RELATED: Festival organizers ready post pandemic plans

The summer of 2021 is shaping up to look a lot more like 2019.

On July 3, the Colorado Renaissance Festival begins an 8-week run.

On August 20th and 21st, Woodland Park will host the annual Salute to American Veterans Motorcycle Rally and POW/MIA Recognition Ride.

Come September, the roasters will be rolling at the Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival.

No capacity limits expected at any of these events.

___

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

