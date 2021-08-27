KOAA Survey: What are you most looking forward to at the Colorado State Fair?

PUEBLO — Today is the opening day of the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo.

Vendors are expecting some of the biggest crowds they've seen in years. It all starts this morning at 10 a.m. and runs until Labor Day.

Hours over the weekend will be 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. And during the week, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

State Fair organizers are doing what they can to make sure you feel safe while enjoying the festivities. Employees begin wearing masks once again while indoors on Monday. Organizers cannot mandate masks for vendors.

As for visitors, masks are strongly recommended, but not required. You'll see vaccine clinics at the fairgrounds over the weekend, along with a testing site outside the gates today.

Pueblo Police are reminding visitors to make sure they don't leave valuables in your car. as this is usually the time when police see an uptick in car break-ins.

Pueblo Parking Enforcement and bike patrol will also be around the state fairgrounds to make sure people are following the law.

If you pre-paid for fair access and decide last minute not to go, they are offering a full refund until 5 pm today. No questions asked.

