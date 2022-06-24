KOAA Survey: Weekend event plans

It's a busy weekend in Colorado, News5 would like to know which event you are the most excited about.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

Race week is underway for the 2022 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, brought to you by Gran Turismo. This is the 100th running of the annual race to the clouds. If you're looking to get a spot on the mountain to see the race, you're out of luck as all spectator tickets are sold out for this year.

But, you can get an up-close look at the cars and competitors Friday afternoon during Fan Fest in downtown Colorado Springs at N Tejon and Pikes Peak Ave. The event is free and open to the public.

Fan Fest Schedule of events:



5:00pm – Event opens to the public

5:30pm – Nitro Circus Freestyle Motocross Demo Practice

6:00pm – 7:00pm – Fast 15 Autograph Session

6:30pm – Nitro Circus Freestyle Motocross Demo 1 st Show (approx. 45 min)

Show (approx. 45 min) 8:15pm – Nitro Circus Freestyle Motocross Demo 2 nd Show (approx. 45 min)

Show (approx. 45 min) 9:00pm – Event concludes for the public and vendors

Set-up for the official race takes place on Saturday. Sunday is race day with ticket holders allowed to enter beginning at 2:30 a.m. The start line closes to the public at 5:00 a.m. The cars begin running at 7:30 a.m. with a conclusion around 5:00 p.m.

___

Stanley Cup Final

Preparations are well underway for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. The City of Denver, police and businesses are gearing up for what promises to be a very exciting night.

Manitou Springs Pridefest

Manitou Springs is hosting their first Pridefest on Sunday at the Soda Springs Pavillion. Events include a Rock Your Walk Contest, the Rainbow Market, Kickball with Hot Mess, the best-dressed contest, drag face painting, and more.

USOPM Hall of Fame Festival

This weekend, the US Olympic and Paralympic Museum Hall of Fame Festival kicks off in Colorado Springs. Be aware that Vermijo Ave will be closed for the event between S. Sierra Madre and N Nevada Ave.

Nearly 30 members of the Hall of Fame will be taking part in the event that includes a parade, athlete meet and greets, a free soccer clinic, a Philharmonic concert, and showings of sports films.

___

