Pikes Peak Hill Climb Race Week 2022 now underway

PIKES PEAK — Race week is underway for the 2022 Pikes Peak International Hill Clim, brought to you by Gran Turismo. This is the 100th running of the annual race to the clouds

Drivers and crews will take part in technical inspection Monday in Lot C of The Broadmoor World Arena before practice and qualifying runs take place through Thursday on America's Mountain.

If you're looking to get a spot on the mountain to see the race, you're out of luck as all spectator tickets are sold out for this year.

Pikes Peak will close to uphill traffic every morning this week at 4:45 a.m. Practice begins at 5:30 a.m. and all spectators must be off the mountain by 9:00 a.m.

On Friday, Fan Fest takes place in downtown Colorado Springs at N Tejon and Pikes Peak Ave. The event is free and open to the public.

Fan Fest Schedule of events:



5:00pm – Event opens to the public

5:30pm – Nitro Circus Freestyle Motocross Demo Practice

6:00pm – 7:00pm – Fast 15 Autograph Session

6:30pm – Nitro Circus Freestyle Motocross Demo 1 st Show (approx. 45 min)

Show (approx. 45 min) 8:15pm – Nitro Circus Freestyle Motocross Demo 2 nd Show (approx. 45 min)

Show (approx. 45 min) 9:00pm – Event concludes for the public and vendors

Set-up for the official race takes place on Saturday. Sunday is race day with ticket holders allowed to enter beginning at 2:30 a.m. The start line closes to the public at 5:00 a.m. The cars begin running at 7:30 a.m. with a conclusion around 5:00 p.m.

Pikes Peak International Hill Climb The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Race Week begins Monday, June 20 with race day on Sunday, June 26.

Find more information at the official Pikes Peak International Hill Climb site.

Follow the events on social media with Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Youtube channels from the organizers.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.