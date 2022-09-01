Watch Now
KOAA Survey: Should AI-generated images be considered art?

KOAA
Posted at 9:59 AM, Sep 01, 2022
At the Colorado State Fair, a piece of digital artwork won first place in a competition but it has some people in the art community concerned.

News5 wants to know, should AI-generated images be considered art?

Jason Allen created the piece called ‘Théâtre D’opéra Spatial,’ using artificial intelligence. It was with an online program called Midjourney, which is an AI art tool using a text-to-image generator.

However, some people are taking to social media to share their concerns about the first-place prize. They claim it’s not fair because AI art breaks the rules and goes against traditional art methods.

Read Ashley Portillo's full story here.
