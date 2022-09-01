KOAA Survey: Should AI-generated images be considered art?

At the Colorado State Fair, a piece of digital artwork won first place in a competition but it has some people in the art community concerned.

News5 wants to know, should AI-generated images be considered art?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Jason Allen created the piece called ‘Théâtre D’opéra Spatial,’ using artificial intelligence. It was with an online program called Midjourney, which is an AI art tool using a text-to-image generator.

However, some people are taking to social media to share their concerns about the first-place prize. They claim it’s not fair because AI art breaks the rules and goes against traditional art methods.

Read Ashley Portillo's full story here.

___

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

