AI-created artwork wins first place at Colorado State Fair, artist receives criticism

PUEBLO — At the Colorado State Fair, a piece of digital artwork that won first place in a competition, has some people in the art community concerned.

Jason Allen created the piece called ‘Théâtre D’opéra Spatial,’ using artificial intelligence. It was with an online program called Midjourney, which is an AI art tool using a text-to-image generator.

However, some people are taking to social media sharing their concerns about the first-place prize. They claim, it’s not fair because AI art breaks the rules and goes against traditional art methods.

Allen, from Pueblo West, told News5 that AI is powerful tool that artists should embrace. He mentioned the art community is in the middle of a crisis because of AI artwork. He added that many artists are afraid and fearful that they’re being replaced by machines.

He doesn’t believe he cheated, and made it clear when submitting his piece, that he used AI to create the artwork with his computer.

Scott Stoller, the general manager of the state fair weighed in, and said that the entry abides by the judging guidelines. But it is a conversation to have moving forward, as art has evolved throughout the years.

“We haven’t seen anything in our show requirements that prohibits this activity. But it opens up debate as to, do we need to evaluate this for next year as we create the parameters? Does this need to be excluded? And i think this is a conversation that we'll have with the art community after this year's fair,” said Scott Stoller.

Allen says he authored the piece, which took 900 attempts, where he wrote the scene out for AI to interpret. He also edited the image too.

“There are folks that believe the activity was wrong this year, and if somebody is able to find that in our show requirements, we absolutely have to follow that,” said Stoller.

Stoller and Allen said it brings up the conversation of having an AI category in future art shows.

