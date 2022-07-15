KOAA Survey: Pushing food up Pikes Peak

As we follow the work of Bob Salem to break a record by pushing a peanut up Pikes Peak, News5 wants to know what local food would you like to see pushed up Pikes Peak?





Local man attempts to push peanut up Pikes Peak using nose for charity

A Colorado Springs man is attempting to push a peanut with his nose to the top of Pikes Peak for a good cause.

Bob Salem began working his way to the summit of Pikes Peak earlier this week on his hands and knees using a face mask to push the peanut up the trail.

He is the fourth person in the region's 150-year history to attempt this strange feat, but it's all for a good cause.

Salem works with the charity organization Together and Home at Last, which aims to end homelessness. Salem feels the unusual nature of the push is sure to gain attention and bring awareness to his cause.

"I'm a little odd, so it fit my oddness and again the charity, was a perfect way to just, you know, finally have a way to get people's attention," said Salem.

