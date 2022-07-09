Local man attempts to push peanut up Pikes Peak using nose for charity

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A Colorado Springs man is attempting to push a peanut with his nose to the top of Pikes Peak for a good cause.

On Saturday morning, Bob Salem will work his way to the summit of Pikes Peak over a period of three days on his hands and knees using a face mask to push the peanut up the trail.

He is the fourth person in the region's 150-year history to attempt this strange feat, but it's all for a good cause.

Salem works with the charity organization Together and Home at Last, which aims to end homelessness. Salem feels the unusual nature of the push is sure to gain attention and bring awareness to his cause.

"I'm a little odd, so it fit my oddness and again the charity, was a perfect way to just, you know, finally have a way to get people's attention," said Salem.

Salem begins his journey Saturday around 8:30 a.m. and plans to reach the summit around 6:40 a.m. on Monday.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.