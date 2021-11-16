KOAA Survey: How will you welcome Afghan refugees to Colorado Springs?

Colorado Springs is set to welcome over 100 Afghan refugees. The News5 team wants to know how you will welcome them into our community.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

KOAA is partnering with Lutheran Family Services Rocky Mountains and Vanguard Skin Specialists to raise money for the refugees that are settling into Colorado Springs by the end of this year. To learn more about this effort click here.

If you'd like to donate, you can click here.

Lutheran Family Services provides a lot of services to refugees coming to the United States, including case management, housing, employment services, and school programs. You can learn more about their efforts by clicking here.

The telethon and the efforts being made to welcome Afghan refugees into our communities hit close to home for one Colorado Springs dermatologist. Dr. Vinh Chung has been practicing in Colorado Springs for more than a decade, and he came to America as a refugee from Vietnam. To learn more about his story, click here.

___

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

