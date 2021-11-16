How Lutheran Family Services Rocky Mountains provides for refugees

COLORADO SPRINGS — Those at Lutheran Family Services Rocky Mountains are no strangers to helping refugees receive the care they need as soon as they enter this country. But since Colorado Springs is expecting over 100 refugees, the nonprofit human services agency could use extra funds to help.

LFSRM Refugee and Asylee Programs provide the following services for refugees up to five years after their date of arrival to the U.S.

Case management, housing, employment services, and school programs, including tutoring, are the types of care they offer. Food and shelter are the first essentials that the organization provides to the refugees.

But those coming into the United States are busy coping with heavy emotions as they start over in a foreign country. That is why the nonprofit works so hard to give specific types of care. I spoke with one case coordinator of Lutheran Family Services Rocky Mountains about where the money goes to help.

“We’re expecting to use it to cover things like extended rental assistance and meet other basic needs that Afghans have upon arrival. For example, it was really common for Afghans when they were fleeing to really come with just clothes on their backs, so when a lot of people come here, there is a need for clothes and other basic essentials,” said Brittney Carroll Hatcher, case coordinator for Lutheran Family Services Rocky Mountains.

“We do provide case management services to help people with getting their basic needs, getting things like their documentation in order. We provide employment benefits as well. We connect with health care, so everyone is referred to Peak Vista for a health screening, and we provide things like cultural orientation.”

The refugees will also be given health screenings at Peak Vista Community Health Centers. The screenings determine if each individual refugee could use counseling services, or more, after such a drastic life change.

Right now, finding independent, affordable housing in Colorado Springs is a big task those at Lutheran Family Services are hoping to provide.

Anyone who would like to donate funds to help out those at Lutheran Family Services Rocky Mountains provide care for refugees can visit here.

