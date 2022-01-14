KOAA Survey: How will you spend Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend?

On Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be celebrated across the U.S. in honor of the iconic civil rights leader assassinated in 1968.

News5 wants to know how you plan to spend the weekend.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Isaac Newton Farris Jr., Senior Fellow of the King Center in Atlanta, Georgia and Dr. King's nephew gave a presentation titled, “It Starts with Me” in Colorado Springs.

Farris Jr also spoke with News5 reporter Caroline Peters about his uncle's legacy, and an extended cut of the conversation will be online on Martin Luther King Day.

The purpose of the speech was to celebrate his uncle’s legacy and encourage our youth to get involved within the community.

___

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

