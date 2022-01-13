Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s nephew to speak to local youth

COLORADO SPRINGS — Isaac Newton Farris Jr., Senior Fellow of the King Center in Atlanta, Georgia is giving a presentation titled, “It Starts with Me” in Colorado Springs. The purpose of the speech is to celebrate his uncle’s legacy and encourage our youth to get involved within the community.

The Pikes Peak Library District is hosting this event because they felt a need to promote diversity and inclusion as we approach MLK Jr. Day.

The series of presentations starts today. The first one is at 10 a.m. and is open to the public at the Venue at Library 21C on the Upper Level. Those who would like to attend are invited to show up without registering.

At 1 p.m. Isaac will be talking to students of Abrams Elementary School and meet and greet kindergartners, and tomorrow he will be at Mitchell High School.

