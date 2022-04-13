Watch
NewsNews5 Originals

Actions

KOAA Survey: How soon do you prepare for a fire?

Fire Preparation Survey
KOAA
Fire Preparation Survey
Posted at 11:16 AM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 13:17:24-04

It has been a fiery April so far, and there doesn't appear to be an end in sight for southern Colorado. The News5 team wants to know how soon do you prepare for a fire?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Bent County saw a number of wildfires break out Tuesday, and they are still ongoing. Firefighters are working to bring blazes that stretch thousands of acres under control.

A small fire that briefly prompted mandatory evacuation orders just west of Wigwam was brought under control after it burned nearly 20 acres last night.
___

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation