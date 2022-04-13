KOAA Survey: How soon do you prepare for a fire?

It has been a fiery April so far, and there doesn't appear to be an end in sight for southern Colorado. The News5 team wants to know how soon do you prepare for a fire?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow.

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Bent County saw a number of wildfires break out Tuesday, and they are still ongoing. Firefighters are working to bring blazes that stretch thousands of acres under control.

A small fire that briefly prompted mandatory evacuation orders just west of Wigwam was brought under control after it burned nearly 20 acres last night.

___

