Mandatory evacuations ordered for fire west of Wigwam

WIGWAM — Fire crews are responding to a fire at Midway near mile marker 119 on I-25.

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued, and crews are actively working to contain the fire.

The evacuation order covers an area west of I-25, north to Rancho Colorado, south to Salt Cedar Road, east to Armadillo Heights/Young Hollow Road/El Rocio View, and west to the Fort Carson boundary.

This is a developing news story, News5 is on the way to the scene.

Want to sign up for emergency alerts in El Paso and Teller counties? To sign up for the Peak Alerts system visit https://elpasoteller911.org/246/Peak-Alerts or for more information call (719) 785-1900. If you have questions you can also email info@elpasoteller911.org

HOW TO PREPARE FOR AN EVACUATION

To be prepared to evacuate:

Pack a kit that includes everything your family needs to be self-sufficient for at least 72 hours. Don’t forget communication: Print a hard copy list of phone numbers, a battery or solar-powered radio to monitor emergency notifications, and sign up for emergency notifications through PeakAlerts.org to get emergency notices. Don’t forget prescription medications, important documents, and take photos of a home inventory for insurance. Have your kit ready to grab at a moment’s notice because disasters don’t wait for you to get your stuff.

Keep in mind everyone's kit will be different depending on different needs. Learn more about what should be in your kit with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'Ready, Set, Go' program.

