KOAA Survey: How should social media companies protect young users?

Parents at Chinook Trail Middle School were concerned for their children's safety after threats were made on social media. The News5 team wants to know if you think social media companies should change their policies for younger users to try and help protect them.

The non-credible threats for Chinook Trail Middle School emerged over the weekend, and they continued to circulate over the week. They included numerous Instagram and Snapchat posts. News5 received copies of the posts, and the children involved were seen holding firearms, although it is unclear if the firearms are real.

Studies are also being conducted to determine if social media is the main issue affecting kids' mental health. There's mixed evidence, but Facebook data showed that 6% of U.S. teens with suicidal thoughts traced them to Instagram.

There are some positives that come out of social media as well. A missing North Carolina teen was rescued after using a hand gesture she learned on TikTok.

