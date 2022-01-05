KOAA Survey: How should schools protect students from COVID?

Schools around southern Colorado return today amid a major spike in COVID-19 infections. The News5 team would like to know how you think schools should protect students from COVID-19.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

School districts in the region are each making their own decisions on what they think is the best way to address the surge in COVID-19 cases. District 11 is planning to continue as they were, as they return to in person learning and continuing to leave masking and vaccinations to personal and parental preference.

This comes as COVID-19 infections reach record numbers in southern Colorado, likely due in large part to the highly transmissible omicron variant. The number of people testing positive in El Paso County is up almost 140%, and the rate is nearly 200% in Pueblo County.

The CDC is set today to discuss booster shots for adolescents and young teens today. The FDA approved booster shots for children aged 12 to 15 earlier this week, and this meeting today will likely end with a vote on whether or not to approve the booster shot for that age group.

___

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

