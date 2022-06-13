KOAA Survey: How do you stay cool during record heat?

We're looking at another very hot day for Colorado Springs with highs in the upper 90s and for Pueblo with a high of 101!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Your First Alert 5 Weather Forecast

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 96; Low: 60. Sunny, very hot, and windy with gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range. While we are not under Red Flag Warnings, fire danger will be very high for areas that haven't seen much water in the last week.

Pueblo forecast: High: 101; Low: 62. Very hot, sunny, and windy with gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range. While we aren't under any Red Flag Warnings, fire danger will still be on the high end today.

No AC? Check out these 5 ways to beat the heat

It’s hot out there, y’all! And many of us are staying inside and blasting the AC. Unfortunately, not everyone has that luxury or chooses not to turn it on because of the cost.

We hear your plight and compiled ways you can beat the heat without an air conditioner.

Close your curtains

Like the guest who has overstayed his welcome, sometimes the sun needs more than subtle hints to scram. Open your windows and runs fans during the evening hours, but as soon as the sun comes up, shut it all down. During the day, make sure every window is blocked from the sun’s rays. Consider getting black-out curtains. If you have well-insulated space, the cool air from the previous night should stick around and cool you off.

Fans

Keep the air circulating. It makes you feel cooler! Place the fans in the cooler areas of your home so it will draw the air to other parts of your space.

Drink a lot of water

Even when the body is at rest, we are internally producing heat through metabolism. Water helps cool the body. So, drink plenty of cool fluids throughout the day.

Get wet

Spritz yourself with a spray bottle or get your hair wet. If you do this in front of a fan you'll instantly feel the chilling effects.

Avoid using the oven

Try grilling outside during hot days. Using the oven increases the temperature inside your home.

____

Hydration the key to beating the heat

Staying hydrated is the key to heat-related injuries like heat stroke and heat exhaustion. Lt. Aaron McConnellogue of the Colorado Springs Fire Department said in dry climates like Colorado, it's easy to get dehydrated. Sweating, speaking, and even breathing all expel moisture.

"Sometimes people just not paying attention is and their workload or they've just been outside for too long and not taking a break, but that is something in the summertime that we run on frequently," he said.

McConnellogue specifically recommends drinking water, between 10 to 15 cups on a hot day. He also urges people to take frequent breaks away from the direct sunlight and to wear loose-fitting clothing.

"Sweating is a natural thing that we're going to do to cool our bodies off and when you wear that loose clothing and it stays moist and we get a light breeze that comes in, that certainly helps you cool the body well," he said.

Some of the warning signs for heat stroke are headaches and cramps. Another signal is when the things you say stop making sense or if or your behavior is out of the ordinary to those around you.

Lt. McConnellogue said those symptoms can occur more quickly in children, the elderly, and those with underlying health conditions.

___

