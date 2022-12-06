KOAA Survey: How do you prefer to give?

Today is Colorado Gives day and there are many great causes right here in our own community.

News5 wants to know, how do you prefer to give?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

One of the many great causes in our community is the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado.

It's a place that keeps families together when their child is facing a serious medical issue so they don’t have to travel each day. Free of cost.

Our News5’s Brie Groves was there for their inaugural Christmas Tree Festival fundraiser. Local businesses took part, sponsoring tables and the community came to help support families who rely on the Ronald McDonald house.

Read Brie's full story here.

___

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

