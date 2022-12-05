Giving back to help local families in their darkest hours

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Tuesday, December 6th is Colorado Gives day and there are many great causes right here in our own community. One of which is the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado.

A place that keeps families together when their child is facing a serious medical issue so they don’t have to travel each day. Free of cost.

Our News5’s Brie Groves was there for their inaugural Christmas Tree Festival fundraiser. Local businesses took part, sponsoring tables and the community came to help support families who rely on the Ronald McDonald house.

Cami and Eli Bremer's son Richard “Struthers” Bremer was born on November 14, 2014, at just 27 weeks gestation and weighing only 1 lb, 12 oz. He remained in the NICU for 105 days.

The Ronald McDonald House became much more than just a place to stay near the hospital.

Cami says, "Every time I would walk in the doors, oftentimes with a pretty heavy heart over whatever had gone on across the street at the hospital, with my kid that day and just the instant comfort, the greeting, the knowing look on the volunteers' faces of when you needed a hug. They provide nourishment when moms often forget we need that."

RMHC serves millions of children and their families each year. Laura Boschert has served on the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado Board of Directors since 2012 and as Board President in 2021.

She put the Christmas tree festival fundraiser together and says, "This is for the families," going on to say, "Imagine having the burden of an hour drive to see your critically ill child each day. We make this your home away from home. It's warm, it's inviting, and it's a home. So if your child is ill, we provide meals, we provide lodging so you can stay close to your child."

Whether it be a donation or volunteering, you can support in a number of ways.

