KOAA Survey: How do you keep your home warm?

To put it simply, it's cold today. But the real question is, how do you keep your home warm?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

We'll see more energy swing down from Denver today with cold air squeezing out a mix of flurries and light snow showers through the afternoon.

Some of the best daytime snow will fall over the southeast mountains, which in our area are the Wet Mountains and Sangre De Cristos.

The Palmer Divide and Raton Mesa may also pick up light snow through the daytime, but accumulations in those areas should stay below an inch.

Cold and cloudy air could squeeze out occasional flurries over Colorado Springs and Pueblo, but with very little, if any, effect on the roads through the daytime.

Highs will be in the 30s at best in the afternoon, with lows dropping to the teens overnight.

Read today's forecast from Sam Schreier here.

___

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

