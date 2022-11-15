Cold and cloudy today with snow showers and flurries

Today’s Forecast:

Snow showers overnight using the elevation of the Palmer Divide dropped light snow accumulations on the roads in northern El Paso County!

We'll see more energy swing down from Denver today with cold air squeezing out a mix of flurries and light snow showers through the afternoon. Some of the best daytime snow will fall over the southeast mountains, which in our area are the Wet Mountains and Sangre De Cristos. The Palmer Divide and Raton Mesa may also pick up light snow through the daytime, but accumulations in those areas should stay below an inch.

Cold and cloudy air could squeeze out occasional flurries over Colorado Springs and Pueblo, but with very little if any effect to the roads through the daytime. Highs will be in the 30s at best in the afternoon with lows dropping to the teens overnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 32; Low: 13. Overnight snow left roads covered in light snow across the north sides of the city, generally from Briargate north to Monument and Black Forest. We will see more early morning snow showers to the north with spotty citywide daytime flurries. It'll be cold and overcast today with breezy southeast winds.

Pueblo forecast: High: 38; Low: 12. Cold and overcast today with a chance of spotty daytime flurries. If we do see any flurries through the afternoon and evening, it'll be a non-impact snow. West near the Wet Mountains and south towards Colorado City, a bit more daytime snow accumulation will be possible.

Canon City forecast: High: 37; Low: 18. Cold and overcast with a chance for weak snow showers or flurries. If we do see any snow today, it should be a non-impact snow for the roads and daytime commutes.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 28; Low: 5. Snow overnight has the roads slick this morning, so head out early for work and take it slow. We could see more light snow shower or flurry activity today, but any additional snow accumulation would be very minimal. Cold air likely just squeezed out flurries through the daytime.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 20s; Low: >10. Snow last night and early this morning has most roads, including I-25, covered in light snow and ice this morning. We'll see more light snow through the daytime, but additional snow accumulations would be an inch or less. It'll be cold enough that the roads will hold snow all day, unless they are cleared and treated with snow melt by CDOT.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Snow showers and flurries are possible across the plains today, but mainly south of Highway 50 in Las Animas County. Highway 160 could be a little snowy today and early tonight, with temperatures falling to the teens by tomorrow morning.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Banded snow showers will fall this morning between Walsenburg and Trinidad with more daytime and early evening snow. We could see a couple of inches collect along I-25 and east along Highway 160 by this evening, with cold enough pavement to hold light snow accumulations.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s; Low: >10. Snow will fall across the southeast mountains today, some of which could be banded and heavy through the afternoon and evening. Another inch or two could fall over the Sangre De Cristos and Wet Mountains through the evening, with very cold temperatures overnight.

Extended outlook forecast:

Clear skies and light winds will allow for a super cold Wednesday morning with temperatures in the teens and a few single digits.

Wednesday afternoon will be sunny, warmer, and breezy with daytime highs in the upper 30s and mid 40s.

A strong cold front Thursday will bring gusty winds, falling temperatures, and light snow accumulations. It looks like a 1 to 2 inch snowfall in the Pikes Peak Region with a little less south to PUeblo, and likely a few inches in the southeast mountains.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.