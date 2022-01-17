KOAA Survey: How did you honor MLK's memory today?

Monday marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day, where people celebrate and honor the life of the legendary activist.

News5 wants to know how you honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s memory today.

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

News5's Caroline Peters sat down with Isaac Newton Farris Jr. recently to honor his uncle, the legendary Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

