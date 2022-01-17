Remembering Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Legacy

COLORADO SPRINGS — It’s been over 50 years since Isaac Newton Farris Jr. had to say goodbye to his uncle, the legendary Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

A young boy at the time, Isaac viewed his uncle a bit differently than the general public.

“There’s a side of my uncle that people are unaware of. He was kind of a practical joker. He used to like to play jokes and make people laugh so he was fun to be around. It was just odd, like I said, that he was always the one to get to our house later than everyone else, then he would need to take a sleep, then he would be the first to leave. Blessed to have had the time I did with him.”

And while there is no denying the impact Dr. MLK Jr. made, Isaac said this way of thinking dates back generations in his family. Marching for justice can be traced back to Isaac’s great grandfather.

“He also led a march. Atlanta City Hall over separate drinking water fountains. My uncle saw that as a child, and I’m sure that impressed upon him. And I don’t think as a child looking at that, he said, “Hey I’m going to do that one day and lead a great march in Washington.” But I’m sure the seeds were planted,” said Isaac.

Over the years, Isaac has found a way to carry on the family name and continue his family’s work by educating the youth.

Isaac does a lot of great work at his center in Atlanta, but he thinks it’s important to take that work globally.

“Theory being that you’re so committed to the cause that you’re out there protesting or fighting for, that you’re willing to give your life for it freely. As my uncle would constantly say, “If you found nothing to die for you, you truly have nothing to live for,” said Isaac.

Isaac says it starts with us at home to make a difference in our communities.