KOAA Survey: How did the spring storm impact you?

This weekend's snowstorm had a big impact on Colorado Springs from fallen trees to power outages.

Colorado Springs Utilities says it’s your responsibility to take care of fallen trees in your yard and that they'll only remove tree limbs on their lines.

For NON-emergency assistance with downed trees in Colorado Springs, residents can use the GoCOS! mobile app or call (719) 385-ROAD.

To report a downed street tree in the public right of way (blocking public traffic) in El Paso County, visit https://citizenconnect.elpasoco.com or call (719) 520-6460

They said they’ve spoken to customers where tree limbs were on telecommunications lines. If this happens, you need to contact your internet or phone provider and stay away.

