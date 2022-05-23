Spring storm recovery tips

COLORADO SPRINGS — From power outages to fallen trees, this past weekend’s snowstorm made a big impact here in Colorado Springs. But what are you to do if you still have fallen trees in your yard?

Colorado Springs Utilities says it’s your responsibility to take care of fallen trees in your yard and that they'll only remove tree limbs on their lines.

They said they’ve spoken to customers where tree limbs were on telecommunications lines. If this happens, you need to contact your internet or phone provider and stay away.

Colorado Springs Utilities worked around the clock to restore power to over 124 customers overnight after the storm on Friday. If you still do not have power, call your utility company.

If the mast on your home is damaged from the spring storm, you must contact a contractor to fix it. For more information, visit here.

There’s a full list of storm recovery tips on the Colorado Springs Utilities webpage, right here.

