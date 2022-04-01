KOAA Survey: How can childcare be made more affordable?

As anyone with kids know, finding a place or someone to help take care of your little ones comes with a hefty price tag. The News5 team wants to know what you think would help make childcare more affordable.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

There are some local resources if you're down in Pueblo that can help parents looking for childcare. The Pueblo County Health Department launched a website last year to help parents locate childcare resources.

Child care 'deserts' are not just a local problem. Research shows there's a dearth of resources in more than half the country.

In El paso County, there's also an initiative to get more workers into the childcare sector. A new program called 'Earn to Learn' to help more people enter the profession and turn it into a career.

___

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

