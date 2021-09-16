New website makes finding childcare in Pueblo easier

PUEBLO — For parents all across Pueblo, finding the right childcare provider "can be difficult", said Renee Zink, a full-time mom and student at Pueblo Community College.

"I had to go through all the different websites and line it up myself and just kind of cross reference on my own, I mean I'm a student so researching is something I'm learning to do anyways," said Zink.

In an effort to help parents like Zink, the Pueblo County Health Department launched their new Pueblo County Childhood Resources website, after collaborating with other organizations in town.

The website is meant to be a "One-Stop-Shop" for parents to find childcare, vaccine information, financial resources, and much more.

"I don't know where to go, I don’t know what the websites are, I don't know what the hours of operations for agencies are… All of these were a huge frustration for parents," said Angie Shehorn, the Director of Children First.

Children First, Communities That Care, and Health Solutions are some of the local organizations that helped get the website up and running.

"It's very rewarding when we can get it right, we love to hear success stories whether it be child care or connection to other services," said Shehorn.

Shehorn also encourages anyone interested in becoming a childcare provider to reach out to her for help getting properly licensed and/or financing the idea.