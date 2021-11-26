KOAA Survey: How are you shopping for gifts this holiday season?

Thanksgiving is now passed, and we at the News5 team are now looking forward to the holiday season. With the holiday season comes gift giving, and the News5 team wants to know how you're shopping this holiday season.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Small businesses in Colorado Springs are working this year to keep holiday shopping dollars in the community. Downtown Colorado Springs is hosting Small Business Saturday tomorrow, and there are a number of ways that you can save money by shopping local this year.

For the second year in a row, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon closed their stores on Thanksgiving. While the physical stores are open now, you can still find great deals online.

Consumers also need to be careful this holiday season. With the spike in online shopping comes a spike in online scams. Here are some tips on how to avoid fake websites this holiday shopping season.

