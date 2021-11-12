How to shop local and save money this holiday season

COLORADO SPRINGS — The holidays are right around the corner, and with the holidays comes all manner of shopping.

In the past few years, online holiday shopping has grown into a behemoth, and the COVID-19 pandemic ramped that up even further. Adobe Analytics put the growth from 2019 to 2020 at 32%, for a whopping $188.2 billion spent by shoppers online during the holiday season.

This year, Downtown Colorado Springs is looking to compete with the online retailers.

Starting today, if you spend a total of $50 or more at downtown retail shops from November 12 to December 12, you will be entered into a sweepstakes drawing. The grand prize drawing is a $1000 Visa gift card, and there will be weekly drawings for a 'Downtown gift basket,' which wil contain products from Downtown retailers valued at over $100 and a $150 Downtown gift card.

For all the information on how to take part, click here. To find out which shops are eligible, click here.

While the sweepstakes could win you money, there is something you can do to save yourself some money while shopping downtown.

Downtown Colorado Springs offers a free Discover Downtown Savings Pass that has ongoing deals at restaurants, bars, events, and, most importantly for the sweepstakes, retail shops. The list of deals is extensive. To see them all you can click here.

Downtown Colorado Springs is also hosting a Small Business Saturday on November 27 at Acacia park from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Attendees will get a Downtown holiday coupon book, a #ShopSmall shopping tote, and Downtown stickers, all for free.

