KOAA Survey: COVID precautions for large events

Right now, we're watching as Pueblo County Health prepares to issue a mask mandate that will impact all public and private schools.

Also, when you visit the Colorado State Fair starting this Friday, you'll notice all employees are required to wear masks for the duration.

No overall mask mandate is in place at the state and federal level for the general public. However, the Pfizer vaccine received final approval this week by the Food and Drug Administration, leading to questions about whether companies and organizations that would like to require proof of vaccination have a stronger defense to any potential legal challenges.

