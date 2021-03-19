KOAA Survey: Coloradans are planning to "meat-in" or "meat-out" Saturday, what are you going to do?

Gov. Jared Polis's announcement of March 20 as MeatOut Day has sparked a beefy debate across the state.

Every March for the past 36 years, activists from the Farm Animal Rights Movement have encouraged Americans to not eat meat for a day. Instead, they challenge the public to consume plants and plant-based products for their meals. This year's MeatOut comes with an official endorsement from Polis.

The debate over Polis’ proclamation calling on Coloradans to skip meat this Saturday has crossed state lines and sparked nearly half of the state’s counties to sign "meat-in" proclamations of their own, including Pueblo and El Paso counties.

Coloradans are planning to meat-in or meat-out this Saturday, what are you going to do?

