Pueblo County declares March 20 to be "Cattlemen's Day"

PUEBLO COUNTY — Pueblo County is taking a stand against one of Governor Jared Polis' recent proclamations.

In response to Polis proclaiming March 20 as "MeatOut Day," the county has declared that same date to be "Cattlemen's Day."

The proclamation naming March 20, 2021, as MeatOut Day lists health risks associated with meat-based diets and celebrates the environmental benefits of vegan and vegetarian lifestyles.

While the occasion is welcomed by the vegan community, cattle ranchers see it as a slight against their industry.

Pueblo County said the declaration is to support those in cattle and other livestock production.

"Pueblo wouldn't be here if it wasn't for the ranching community. You know later on we became the Steel City but our roots have always been in agriculture and in cattle, so I thought it was important to support them in this process." County Commissioner Chris Wiseman said.

The Colorado Cattlemen's Association also plans on holding a "meat-in day" on March 20.

RELATED:

Cattlemen call for Meat-in as the state celebrates MeatOut day