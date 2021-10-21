KOAA Survey: Are you taking any extra precautions with COVID cases on the rise?

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Hospitalizations in Colorado are on the rise, with COVID being the defining factor. Given that, the News5 team would like to know if you are taking any extra precautions.

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

There's been a mix of news on the coronavirus lately, but the most pertinent is the surge in cases affecting Colorado hospitals. Colorado is now the state with the 14th highest COVID-19 transmission rate, and hospitals are feeling the strain.

ICU wards are at a breaking point as they hover at over 90% capacity.

In a move designed to reduce transmission across the country, the Biden administration released a plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to kids aged 1 to 5, pending the vaccine's approval for use.

The FDA recommended booster shots for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for everybody 18 and older to shore up protection.

