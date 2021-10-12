KOAA Survey: Are you ready for winter weather?

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Winter weather is moving into Colorado. KOAA would like to know if you're ready for it.

Winter weather is on its way. Residents in the mountains will see rain and snow, and if you're in the plains be aware of strong to damaging winds. East of I-25 there is an alert on extreme fire danger. People south of I-70 could also see snow in the morning or later this afternoon. Click here for today's full forecast.

For residents who have plants and want a refresher on how to prepare them for winter, click here. You can start preparing by harvesting produce from sensitive plants, and the produce that is ready on the more hardy plants. Coverings like lightweight blankets, sheets, pillowcases, or specific plant frost blankets can also be helpful.

If you own or rent a property with a sprinkler system, now is also the time to look into preparing them for winter, because freezing weather can be costly. Temperatures tonight will be close to freezing, and it's recommended to blow out and winterize your sprinkler systems tonight. Nightly temperatures will drop to at or below freezing later in the week.

If you're not ready for winter, or simply not excited to drive in the winter, check out our winter car guide for some tips. One of the most important things you can do is to check your car's coolant to ensure that your engine block does not freeze over the winter. It is also helpful to get your brakes, battery, and tire pressure checked to ensure there are no surprises when you hit the road in the cold.

