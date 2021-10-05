Winterizing your car 101

COLORADO SPRINGS — Things are starting to cool down here in Southern Colorado as we settle into fall. And with winter weather just around the corner, it’s important to prepare your car for winter driving.

I spoke with the owner of Honest Accurate Auto Service West and he offered me some tips on how we can prepare our cars for the upcoming months. He said you’d be surprised how many people find themselves in unforeseen situations, at the most inconvenient times because they didn’t take these easy steps before winter arrived.

“One of the most important things is to get that coolant checked. We want to make sure the levels are good and that it’s rated at the right degree so we’re not freezing that engine block over the winter. The other thing that’s really important is the batteries. Hot and cold take out battery so we want to do a nice full test on your battery to make sure it’s ready to go for the winter,” Jesse Schillinger, Owner of Honest Accurate Auto Service West, said.

Schillinger said having emergency snacks in your car, along with other items is also important. “One is jumper cables but the second one is a safety kit," he continued. "You want to make sure you have a good safety kit which you can buy on Amazon, O'Reilly's, those kinds of places sell them. But you want to make sure you have the salt in there to melt the snow, you have a shovel if you need it, and of course, you have a warm blanket to keep you warm if those needs.”

Schillinger recommends ensuring your breaks are up to speed and keeping your gas tank at least half full during freezing temperatures. Depending on how often you drive in the winter, and how long your commute is, invest in winter wipers. He also says having a good set of tires is very important for driving in the winter.

Make sure you get your tire pressure checked before the weather cools down, and also continue to check your tire pressure throughout the winter season. Schillinger also recommends investing in good, quality tires. Those who drive within city limits can invest in all-weather tires. He says those who have a further commute and take rural roads might want to consider investing in winter tires. Anyone who needs help preparing their vehicles for the winter months can always schedule an appointment at a local auto shop.

