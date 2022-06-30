KOAA Survey: 4th of July weekend plans

News5 would like to know your plans for this Independence Day holiday weekend.

Coloradans will be hitting the road in greater numbers than ever this July 4th, but high gas prices will make it more costly.

AAA Colorado predicts that 786,000 Coloradans will travel 50 miles or more during the holiday weekend. They'll join the ranks of 47.9 million Americans, up 4 percent over last year and just shy of numbers last seen in 2019.

Nationwide, 42 million Americans will be traveling by car - joined by 3.55 million Americans taking to the skies and 2.42 million Americans taking advantage of other travel options. That marks a new record for automobile travel, a 1.5 percent gain over last year in air travel, and a staggering 167.9 percent growth in travel by other modes as overall travel confidence reaches its highest point since the pandemic began.

Drivers should expect the longest travel delays heading into the holiday weekend, particularly during the afternoons on Thursday and Friday as commuters leave work early and mix with holiday travelers. Drivers in major U.S. metros could experience double the travel times compared to a normal trip.

Despite the monsoon moisture we have been seeing, fire restrictions remain in place in some parts of Southern Colorado. With the Fourth of July celebrations coming up, many are wondering which kind of fireworks are legal to buy and sell in the area.

Due to Stage One Fire Restrictions in El Paso County, it's illegal to buy and sell any kind of flammable fireworks, even sparklers. The City of Fountain has lifted fire restrictions, meaning barbecues, grills, outdoor fireplaces, and fireworks that do not lift off or explode are allowed in city limits.

The City of Pueblo and the county do not have any fire restrictions in place. This means the city will follow the statewide ban on fireworks, which includes any firework that "explodes or leaves the ground," according to the Pueblo Fire Department.

Here's where you can find Independence Day events in your community:

Colorado Springs:



Fireworks illegal for private use inside city limits

Star Spangled Symphony July 4th Block Party

Date/Time: July 4, 3:30-7:00pm The Colorado Springs Philharmonic and Colorado Springs Sports Corporation present the Star-Spangled Symphony & July 4th Block Party, a free concert and block party at the Pikes Peak Center in downtown Colorado Springs on July 4, 2022. In addition to the indoor concert, the adjacent street outside of the Pikes Peak Center will be closed for a block party to include food vendors, beer garden, and simultaneous broadcast of the concert outside on the north lawn. Fireworks will be launched from locations across the city, a tradition that started during the pandemic to increase the reach of the festivities.

Locations on the map marked in blue are shows open to the public

Banning Lewis Ranch Colorado Springs Switchback FC Falcon Freedom Days Rocky Mountain Vibes Locations in red can be viewed from your porch.

The Broadmoor The Club at Flying Horse City of Colorado Springs Fire Department Complex Garden of the Gods Resort and Club Country Club of Colorado at Cheyenne Mountain Resort There is an event Saturday, July 2 in Falcon, denoted by a gold star.





Sports Corp The map shows locations across Colorado Springs where fireworks will be visible for the 4th of July 2022.

Fort Carson:



The annual Fort Carson Freedom Fest will be held this Friday, July 1 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Iron Horse Park.

The event will consist of family activities, live concerts, and a firework show that will take place at 10 p.m., weather permitting. No personal fireworks are allowed on Fort Carson. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase at the park.

The concerts are scheduled as follows:

5:00 PM– 5:50 PM Jeffrey Alan Band 6:10 PM– 7:10 PM Elvie Shane 7:30 PM- 8:30 PM Eric Paslay 9:00 PM- 10:00 PM Matt Stell



Monument:



No fireworks allowed

Tri-Lakes 4th of July

Family-friendly events in the Tri-Lakes area include a pancake breakfast, the virtual and in-person fun run, the Monument Hill Kiwanis 4th of July Parade, the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce Street Fair, the Beer Garden at Limbach Park and live bands at Limbach Park



Pueblo County:



Firework sales begin Monday, June 27

Fireworks that do not lift off or explode are legal in unincorporated parts of the county at any time.

City of Pueblo:



Firework sales begin Monday, June 27

City of Pueblo: Fireworks that do not lift off or explode are legal in city limits for use only on July 4 from 7:00 p.m. to midnight.

July 4 Pueblo Riverwalk's 4th of July Fireworks Celebration

Enjoy food, music, and the largest fireworks show in Southern Colorado at the Riverwalk’s annual 4th of July Celebration.



Teller County:



No fireworks allowed

Woodland Park:



No fireworks allowed nor a display due to fire restrictions.

July 5 - Symphony Above the Clouds with aerial drone display at Woodland Park Middle School. The Symphony Above the Clouds is a FREE community event held on July 5 each year in Woodland Park. This year, the event features music from the Woodland Park Wind Symphony. For the first time ever, the City, with support from Park State Bank, is hosting a drone flyover show as the grand finale.

The patriotic display will begin at approximately 9:30 pm on July 5 at 600 E Kelley’s Rd. The baseball field and surrounding area will be closed off and used as the launch area for the drones. Valley View Drive will be closed for approximately fifteen minutes during the display. The audience can watch the Symphony and the drone display from the Woodland Park Middle School track.



Cripple Creek:



No fireworks allowed

July 4 - City of Cripple Creek Fireworks Display: Come and see the most spectacular fire works display in the Pikes Peak region!! The City of Cripple Creek will be hosting the 2022 4th of July Fireworks on Monday, July 4th starting about 20 minutes after dusk (approx. 9:30 p,m.). The fireworks will be set off from the south side of town, south of Myers Ave. Help us celebrate our nation’s birthday!

Venue: Old Homestead House, 353 Myers Avenue, Cripple Creek, 80813

Florence:



No fireworks allowed

July 4 - Fourth of July Festival includes a Wet n Dry parade followed by fireworks in the evening.

Fireworks shot off by the city after dark

La Junta/Otero County



No fireworks event (The Fire Chief in La Junta explains why in Facebook)

Kiowa County



No fireworks event (Report on why from the Kiowa County Independent)

Westcliffe/Custer County



No fireworks due to supply chain. (Report from the Visit Wet Mountain Valley on the issue)

If we missed an event, please let us know using news@koaa.com.

