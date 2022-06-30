Costly, chaotic holiday travel weekend ahead

COLORADO SPRINGS — Coloradans will be hitting the road in greater numbers than ever this July 4th, but high gas prices will make it more costly.

AAA Colorado predicts that 786,000 Coloradans will travel 50 miles or more during the holiday weekend. They'll join the ranks of 47.9 million Americans, up 4 percent over last year and just shy of numbers last seen in 2019.

Nationwide, 42 million Americans will be traveling by car - joined by 3.55 million Americans taking to the skies and 2.42 million Americans taking advantage of other travel options. That marks a new record for automobile travel, a 1.5 percent gain over last year in air travel, and a staggering 167.9 percent growth in travel by other modes as overall travel confidence reaches its highest point since the pandemic began.

"We're going to get up early, and I think it is about a 12 hour drive to St. Louis. We're going to do it in one shot," said Kimberley.

She just flew into Colorado Springs to help her friend move back home — but she knows it's going to be an expensive trip.

"We're a little bit worried about it because we have to get a big truck with all of their things. It is just not the time for that," said Kimberley.

Drivers will be facing the most expensive Independence Day in history. However, AAA Colorado says it is not deterring them from traveling. They expect 786,000 Coloradans will travel 50 miles or more during the holiday weekend.

"Despite high and rising prices on just about everything, we're seeing consistent increases in travel demand," said Skyler McKinley, Regional Director of Public Affairs for AAA. "It seems that with so much going in on the world, Coloradans have decided they're due a vacation - and this is the year they're finally taking it."

McKinley says there are a number of ways for travelers to save this holiday. Use the most cost efficient vehicle, slow down, and utilize buyers clubs. He expects gas to spike through Labor Day.

"We're looking at $5 per gallon an average throughout much of the Rocky Mountain West. If you're driving to California, you might expect to pay $7 per gallon," said McKinley.

Drivers should expect the longest travel delays heading into the holiday weekend, particularly during the afternoons on Thursday and Friday as commuters leave work early and mix with holiday travelers. Drivers in major U.S. metros could experience double the travel times compared to a normal trip.

Top U.S. Destinations:

• Orlando, FL

• Seattle, WA

• New York, NY

• Anaheim, CA

• Anchorage, AK

• Ft. Lauderdale, FL

• Las Vegas, NV

• Honolulu, HI

• Denver, CO

• Chicago, IL

Top International Destinations

• Vancouver, BC, Canada

• Paris, France

• London, England

• Rome, Italy

• Amsterdam, Netherlands

• Dublin, Ireland

• Calgary, AB, Canada

• Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

• Cancun, Mexico

• Nassau, Bahamas