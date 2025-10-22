Knights fight for the rule of a four-state medieval kingdom here in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs chapter of the Society for Creative Anachronism hosted a medieval combat tournament over the third weekend of October to determine the next rulers of a region that stretches from Wyoming down to El Paso, Texas.

The Society for Creative Anachronism (SCA) is an inclusive community pursuing research and re-creation of pre-seventeenth century skills, arts, combat and culture. The lives of participants are enriched as we gain knowledge of history through activities, demonstrations, and events. SCA.org

The non-profit organization spans the globe and breaks down different regions into different SCA kingdoms; these kingdoms are further broken down into hundreds of cantons, shires, and baronies that correspond with towns and cities.

Colorado is a part of the SCA Kingdom known as The Outlands, which also includes New Mexico, Wyoming, and El Paso, Texas; within that kingdom, Colorado Springs belongs to the Barony of Dragonsspine.

The tournament (known as the Crown Tournament), hosted on the outskirts of Colorado Springs, included nearly 20 combatants from across the multi-state kingdom competing for the honor of taking on the mantles of king and queen of The Outlands.

Competitors wore armor (including steel helmets) and, in this case, fought in a series of duels with weapons made from rattan (often used to make furniture) wrapped in duct tape.

SCA Crown Tournaments to determine regional rulers occur twice a year in The Outlands, once in the spring and once in the fall.

SCA events happen throughout the year and include a number of activities such as games, feasts, fairs, fights, combat training, crafting sessions, and much more; members of the SCA have described the experience as a "hobby of hobbies" where you can learn anything and everything about how things were done in the Middle Ages and how to do them yourself.

On top of providing an outlet and a wide resource pool for the pursuit of recreating skills from the pre-seventeenth-century world, SCA members say the group provides a great community.

To learn more about SCA events happening within Colorado Springs, click here.

To learn more about SCA events happening within the kingdom of The Outlands, click here.

