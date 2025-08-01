Kilroy's Workshop: Make your own Orc shields, and other fantastical items

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — If you've ever wanted to try your hand at crafting swords, shields, or even items from some of your favorite film properties, Kilroy's Workshop in Colorado Springs is likely the place to visit.

Founded more than a decade ago, this metalworking workshop offers a wide variety of classes and courses that are geared towards people of all skill levels, from novice to expert (ages 9+).

There are classes for welding, smithing, casting, designing, and even 3D printing!

The shop offers the chance to create (traditional) items and artifacts such as knives, hammers, axes, and jewelry (etc.), while also offering opportunities to craft things that are a bit more fantastical and (dare I say) outlandish.

The video attached above features one of these classes, where students are guided through the creation of Uruk-hai shields, as seen in the movie adaptations of The Lord of the Rings (LOTR).

Learn to rivet by using metal sheet and leather to craft your own bladed shield inspired by Uruk-Hai (capable of withstanding any defenses of Amon Hen, of course!) Finish off the look by using your hand to apply the White Hand of Isengard to the front. KilroysWorkshop.com

There's a number of other LOTR-inspired classes that guide folks through the creation of the One Ring (sans the spirit of any malevolent entities), the shield of Gondor (good for defending the walls of Minas Tirith while the beacons are lit), and Gimli's (or upon creation, 'my') axe!

If LOTR isn't what you're looking for, the workshop also features classes for the creation of artifacts from other properties, such as Star Wars, Marvel, and more.

The workshop is constantly adding new classes. To find out more or maybe seek out an opportunity that works for you, click here.

_____

Historic Colorado mining town gets grant to revive blighted buildings Victor, Colorado's last gold mining town, receives $50,000 grant to restore historic buildings as the community works to revitalize while addressing housing affordability challenges. Historic Colorado mining town gets grant to revive blighted buildings

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.