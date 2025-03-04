'It has all-wheel drive... they can come out and play', Racing across Georgetown Lake's frozen expanse

GEORGETOWN — The start of each new year brings with it five weekends of ice racing for a group known as Our Gang 4-Wheelers, a crew that has spent nearly 50 years racing across the frozen expanse of Georgetown Lake.

Since 1976, dozens of competitors have dedicated these few weekends (from January to the beginning of March) to driving their jeeps, trucks, and assorted other vehicles to (primarily) Georgetown lake in order to experience winter at speed.

"Just being on a frozen lake and being able to race on it is fun," commented club member and ice racer, Mark Lannerd, "but then throw in a little horsepower and some studs, and it gets even [more fun]."

Before each weekend of competition, the club checks the thickness of the ice, which club president Jodi Conley says must be at least 13 inches thick for the races to be held.

Following this confirmation, the lake course is marked and cleared and, when Saturday rolls around, so does the competition.

According to Jodi, "As long as it has all-wheel drive or four-wheel drive, they can come out and play."

The competition includes divisions for bare rubber tires, studded tires, and even bolted tires.

According to Jodi, there are about 50 regulars who consistently race the event every year and several dozen newcomers who register to try out the action during their open "Sunday Fun Day" events.

The 2025 racing season has concluded, but for more information on Our Gang Ice Racing, click here.

