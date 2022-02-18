Helitrax: Lifting skiers to unbroken snow via helicopter

TELLURIDE — Since 1982, Helitrax has been air-lifting guests into pristine portions of the San Juan mountains surrounding Telluride to ski unbroken snow; it's an experience that often goes from bucket list to annual event for those that make the trip.

Operating under a US Forest Service Special Use Permit, this heli-skiing company ferries guests to hundreds of different helicopter drop off locations inside its 200 square miles of operating terrain which surrounds Telluride to the north, south and east.

Almost all of our terrain is above tree line. It is considered some of the most spectacular ski terrain found anywhere in the world. We are lucky to have an abundance of moderate angle heli-skiing for advanced-intermediate skiers. Most runs are equivalent to double blue and single black runs, as rated on Telluride Ski Resort. Additionally, we have expert skiing for advanced skiers and snowboarders looking for an adventurous day. Helitrax website

Helitrax flies up to 20 skiers out and back each day during its season, which starts in late December and lasts through early April, but each individual group consists of four skiers and a single guide.

Each day starts with a safety briefing for guests, before they are outfitted with avalanche safety gear and skis.

Helitrax also runs an avalanche forecasting program and performs extensive mitigation.

Although we heli-ski in avalanche terrain, our avalanche forecast program is top notch—as is our safety record. We have over 100 seasons of combined professional avalanche forecasting on our staff and more than 35 seasons operating within our terrain. We use this experience to develop a daily snow stability evaluation in combination with explosive testing, use of avalanche airbag packs and transceivers to assure our guests of the safest heli-skiing experience we can provide.

Almost all of the terrain Helitrax operates within is above tree line and each run is sure to amaze.

We operate in some of the highest ski terrain in North America: ranging in elevation from 10,000 to 13,500 feet. Each run drops 1,000 to 3,000 feet—approximately 300-800 meters Helitrax website

If you're interested in learning more about Helitrax, you can head on over to their website (if you're looking to book a trip, they suggest acting now for the 2023 season).