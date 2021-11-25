Going the distance on one wheel: A look at one Colorado Mountain Unicyclist

COLORADO SPRINGS — There's no shortage of fun ways to enjoy the great outdoors in Colorado; there's biking, hiking, kayaking, camping, and even (as it turns out) mountain unicycling. It might be a tough balancing act at first, but one unicyclist tells us it's worth the effort and hopes to see more and more adopters of the one-wheeled lifestyle.

You often hear of cyclists taking to the mountain trails, but how about a unicyclist doing the same thing?

Brandon Penrod, a long-time unicyclist, was introduced to the sport of mountain unicycling about two years ago. Since that point, he's been on trails all over Colorado while also working to help introduce others to the sport.

The level of balance on display as Brandon hops, rides, and pivots down trail features that would be considered semi-perilous to navigate without both feet (and most likely hands as well) on the ground, is fully stunning.

What's even more incredible is that Brandon is not the sole practitioner of this unique sport; there are plenty of others in our gorgeous state that love to go on one-wheeled adventures.

You can find plenty of like-minded unicyclists on the Colorado Front Range Unicyclists Facebook page.

If you want lessons, folks to ride with, or even scheduled meet-ups for cycling, you can head that direction.

Brandon hopes to expose more and more people to the activity that he loves so much and push to make sport grow.

"I really am going to try to keep pushing it and try to get as many bicyclists as a I can on unicycles, and then on to mountain unicycles after that so we can expand the community; because we need more of us," he finished.

To see more of Brandon and his unicycle, you can visit him at 1man1uni:

