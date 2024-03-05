Galloping Through Town: Leadville celebrates 76 years of skijoring

LEADVILLE — Leadville has a longstanding tradition of proving that a pair of skis can be used for more than just rocketing down Colorado's famous slopes; this town is all in on skijoring.

Skijoring is a competition where a horse and rider pull a skier at a fast pace through a course that has gates, jumps, and rings. The skier is timed through the course, and penalties are assessed by missing gates or jumps, and by missing or dropping the baton or any of the rings. leadvilleskijoring.com

2024 marked the 76th running of the thundering race of hooves and skis that runs straight down Harrison Avenue (in the middle of town) during the first weekend of March.

This event got its start back in 1949 when two close friends reportedly visited the Winter Carnival in Steamboat Springs, saw some skijoring, took the idea back home, and really dialed up the speed.

Ever since that point, the event has been drawing crowds to the mountain town, creating a thrilling spectacle that you truly have to see to believe.

