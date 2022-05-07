Florists weigh in on the flowery chaos that precedes Mother's Day

COLORADO SPRINGS — During the lead up to Mother's Day florists are super busy, with several local flower shops describing the season as chaotic but in a good way, because it gives these floral experts the chance to send smiles to moms all over the place.

Data pulled from a 2022 survey conducted by the National Retail Federation indicates that Americans are expected to spend about $2.9 billion on flowers and flower subscriptions for Mother's Day.

According to the the Society of American Florists, Mother's Day accounts for about 26% of all holiday sales at flower shops across the United States.

Shops local to Colorado Springs confirm that the holiday is, in fact, hectic but overwhelmingly worth all their time and effort as they work hard to make each arrangement special for each and every mother.

"Flowers are something that you have to nurture and love and care for and that's what moms are," stated Cosette Kirkpatrick, owner and operator of Cosette's Creations, "they nurture, they love, they care for us; so I feel like a bouquet is a representation of that blossoming love that moms have for us."